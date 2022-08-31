Circuit Split Clouds Grid Project Construction Fights

By Keith Goldberg (August 31, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit says a Texas law giving incumbent transmission companies the first chance to build new power lines is unconstitutional, throwing into question similar policies in other states that have emerged as flashpoints in fights over grid expansion. In a 2-1 decision, a Fifth Circuit panel said Tuesday that Texas Senate Bill 1938, which gives utilities and other existing transmission owners a right of first refusal to build new power lines, flouted the dormant commerce clause because it discriminates on its face against out-of-state developers. That contradicts a 2020 ruling from the Eighth Circuit, which held that Minnesota's right of...

