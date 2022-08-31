Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Circuit Split Clouds Grid Project Construction Fights

By Keith Goldberg (August 31, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit says a Texas law giving incumbent transmission companies the first chance to build new power lines is unconstitutional, throwing into question similar policies in other states that have emerged as flashpoints in fights over grid expansion.

In a 2-1 decision, a Fifth Circuit panel said Tuesday that Texas Senate Bill 1938, which gives utilities and other existing transmission owners a right of first refusal to build new power lines, flouted the dormant commerce clause because it discriminates on its face against out-of-state developers.

That contradicts a 2020 ruling from the Eighth Circuit, which held that Minnesota's right of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!