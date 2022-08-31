FordHarrison Lands 4-Atty Allen Norton Team In Orlando

By Madison Arnold (August 31, 2022, 1:02 PM EDT) -- National labor and employment firm FordHarrison LLP bolstered its Orlando shop with three new partners and a senior associate from Allen Norton & Blue PA. FordHarrison announced Tuesday the additions of partners Shannon L. Kelly, Mark E. Levitt and Marc A. Sugerman as well as senior associate Howard "Howie" M. Waldman. The addition brings the Orlando shop's headcount from nine attorneys to 13. "In our world in labor and employment law, when [clients] have a need, they have a need immediately," said Al McKenna, FordHarrison managing partner, in an interview with Law360 Pulse Wednesday. "There's something breaking in their company or...

