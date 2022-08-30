Fight For Website Control 'Destroying' Nonprofit, Judge Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 30, 2022, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing Black Girls Code's lawsuit against terminated CEO Kimberly Bryant urged the parties to cooperate to restore the nonprofit's website, which Bryant has replaced with information about their legal fight, saying the litigation is "destroying" an organization Bryant created to teach young Black women computer programming. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley made the statement before asking Bryant's lawyers if she'd be willing to help get the organization's website back online. The judge said she wouldn't view the cooperation as Bryant relinquishing her claim to ownership of the domains, blackgirlscode.com and blackgirlscode.net. "No one is behaving in...

