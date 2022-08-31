Celebrities Keep Trying To Secure TMs On Their Cool Poses

By Tiffany Hu (August 31, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Retired sprinting star Usain Bolt is seeking to register his "lightning bolt" pose as a trademark, but he's hardly leading the pack when it comes to athletes and celebrities who've tried to protect various stances and gestures they become known for. On Aug. 17, Bolt filed an application to register a trademark of the "silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward" for a broad range of items from eyewear to restaurant and bar services. The Jamaican-born sprinter first performed the victory pose —...

