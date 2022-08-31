Sugar Co. Can't Tie $291M Cuban Port Case To Florida

By Nate Beck (August 31, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A magistrate judge has found a Florida federal court isn't the place to settle a sugar company's claim that a Chinese company owes it $291 million for using a Cuban port it once owned to transport equipment for a major wind turbine project. North American Sugar Industries Inc. sued Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Danish logistics firm DSV Air & Sea Inc. and two arms of a German shipping company, alleging they helped deliver equipment for the Herradura Wind Farm Project, a 51-megawatt facility built by the Cuban government. The company sued in June 2020 after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS