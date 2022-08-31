Calif. Pay Transparency Bill Gets Green Light From Legislature

By Hailey Konnath (August 30, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Most California employers may soon be required to include pay scales in their job listings and hand over more detailed pay data reports under a pay transparency measure passed by the California Legislature on Tuesday. Senate Bill 1162 is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk after the Golden State's Senate signed off on the state Assembly's tweaks to the bill on Tuesday, a day after the Assembly voted to pass it, according to an announcement from the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. The commission is among the supporters of S.B. 1162, which expands the state's existing requirements...

