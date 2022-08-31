Bang's Super Creatine Less Effective Than Burger, Prof. Says

By Craig Clough (August 30, 2022, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas A&M professor who has conducted 30 studies on creatine told a California federal jury Tuesday that Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s "super creatine" ingredient in its Bang energy drink is not creatine and produces no similar effect. Dr. Richard Kreider serves as professor and director of the Exercise & Sport Nutrition Lab at Texas A&M, and he testified as an expert witness for Monster Energy Co., which is accusing Vital of false advertising over its super creatine. He told the jury the molecular structure of super creatine is not the same as creatine, and there is no evidence it can increase...

