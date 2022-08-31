USDA Settles Deaf Bias Suit, Centralizes Interpreting Services

By Patrick Hoff (August 31, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to recentralize its sign language interpreting system for deaf and hard-of-hearing employees, settling allegations before the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that changes to the system in 2014 discouraged managers from hiring or retaining deaf employees. The National Association of the Deaf, which helped represent a class of deaf and hard-of-hearing USDA employees, said Tuesday that the USDA has also agreed to fund sign language interpreting contracts through a cost-sharing program among each of its 17 subagencies. The funding system will require each subagency to contribute funding based on its total number of full-time...

