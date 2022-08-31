3rd Circ. Partially Reverses NJ Hospital's Win In FMLA Row

By Emily Lever (August 31, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has partially revived a lawsuit brought by a New Jersey hospital employee who alleged that the hospital interfered with his attempted exercise of Family and Medical Leave Act rights by firing him after he was injured on the job, but before he requested FMLA leave. Evans Fanor, an employee of University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, saw his claims that his former employer had interfered with him availing himself of the FMLA tossed by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. He'll get another shot at proceeding with a narrower claim about the hospital interfering...

