GOP Sens. Cite China's Influence In Opposing New WTO Body

By Dorothy Atkins (August 31, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Three Republican senators have called on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to oppose efforts to restore the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body for international trade disputes, which has been frozen since 2019 due to a lack of judges, arguing the body would be unduly influenced by the Chinese government. In a letter dated Aug. 29, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., urged the ambassador not to appoint new appellate members to the proposed body based in Geneva, arguing it would open the door for members of the Chinese Communist Party to unfairly influence international trade...

