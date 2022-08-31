BIA Must Consider New Evidence For Immigration Credibility

By Jonathan Capriel (August 31, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit revived a Sikh man's second attempt at obtaining asylum in the United States, finding that the Board of Immigration Appeals should have considered new information he presented in his later bid about the dangers of living as a Sikh in India. The panel on Tuesday said that the BIA erroneously rejected Rupinder Singh's 2018 bid to reconsider his 1997 asylum request when it determined that the situation for Sikhs who support the Khalistan movement, the creation of an independent Sikh state, has not changed considerably since the late '90s when an immigration judge first denied him asylum status,...

