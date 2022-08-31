Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jackson Hewitt Workers Seeking No Poach Class Cert.

By Matthew Perlman (August 31, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Former Jackson Hewitt tax preparers asked a New Jersey federal court to certify a class in their case alleging the company suppressed wages through hiring restrictions in its franchise agreements and then through a "no-poach culture" that continued after enforcers stepped in.

The workers filed a motion publicly on Tuesday, filed under seal on Aug. 12, seeking to certify a class of current and former tax preparers who worked at corporate-owned Jackson Hewitt locations between Dec. 10, 2014 and the present.

The motion estimates the class would include some 19,000 members across the country whose wages and prospects were allegedly impacted...

