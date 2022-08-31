Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Man Gets 14 Years For 'Evil' Investment Fraud

By Elliot Weld (August 31, 2022, 12:57 PM EDT) -- A California man was sentenced to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.6 million in restitution Tuesday for using his work as a former sheriff's deputy to gain the trust of investors from whom he allegedly swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time.

At sentencing, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald said Christopher Lloyd Burnell, 51, was "one of the most evil people that I have ever dealt with in the law," according to a U.S. Department of Justice release announcing the punishment. The Highland resident previously pled guilty to 11 counts of wire fraud and two...

