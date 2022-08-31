Calif. Man Gets 14 Years For 'Evil' Investment Fraud

By Elliot Weld (August 31, 2022, 12:57 PM EDT) -- A California man was sentenced to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.6 million in restitution Tuesday for using his work as a former sheriff's deputy to gain the trust of investors from whom he allegedly swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time. At sentencing, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald said Christopher Lloyd Burnell, 51, was "one of the most evil people that I have ever dealt with in the law," according to a U.S. Department of Justice release announcing the punishment. The Highland resident previously pled guilty to 11 counts of wire fraud and two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS