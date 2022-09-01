Fintech Employees Roped Into Discrimination Suit Redo

By Alex Baldwin (September 1, 2022, 6:47 PM BST) -- An employment tribunal has ruled that employees at fintech start-up Zoyo Group should be "personally liable" for discrimination against a former consultant suffering from bipolar disorder, revising a prior judgment that found only the company as a whole liable. The two employees were personally responsible for keeping the consultant, referred to as Ms Lifac, on sick leave at a reduced pay and accusing her of "setting up" the company in order to sue them for discrimination, according to a June 27 judgment published Tuesday. "We reached our conclusions based on incorrect grounds," Judge Emma Webster said. "We ought to have concluded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS