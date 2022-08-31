Unions Drop Health Cost Suit Against Pa. Newspaper

By Emily Brill (August 31, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Four unions that sued the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in an effort to force the newspaper to cover workers' health and life insurance premium increases have dropped their suit, according to a notice of voluntary dismissal filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Tuesday's dismissal notice arrived just a few days before U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon was set to hear arguments on the unions' bid for an injunction against the paper. The injunction sought to compel the Post-Gazette to send $25,587.12 to the Western PA Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund immediately so workers wouldn't lose their health insurance in September, the unions said....

