Fed. Circ. Urged To Ax Cigna Win In Payment IP Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (August 31, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Patent owner Alexsam has urged the Federal Circuit to undo a lower court's decision to boot its infringement suit against insurer Cigna over payment technology, arguing that the ruling was based on flawed claim construction. Alexsam Inc. said in an opening brief filed Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III in Texas incorrectly held that Cigna Corp. did not infringe a patent covering a point-of-sale — or POS — system, arguing that Judge Schroeder improperly construed the claim term "unmodified." According to the filing, the district court should not have required Alexsam to prove "no modifications at all" were...

