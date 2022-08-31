Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 150 Stores, Top Execs Depart

By Elaine Briseño (August 31, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said Wednesday that it has secured $500 million in new financing as part of a new strategy that includes shuttering 150 lower-producing stores, eliminating top executive positions and reducing spending. The company did not reveal which stores it would close. The announcement comes amid declining sales — Bed Bath & Beyond had $1.45 billion in net sales for its second quarter, which ended on Aug. 27. That is 26% less than last year's second quarter sales, according to a statement. "We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our...

