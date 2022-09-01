Meta Contractor Faces Suit From Cleaner Sacked After Protest

By Tom Fish (September 1, 2022, 12:02 AM BST) -- A cleaner who was fired after organizing protests at Meta Platforms Inc.'s London office is set to accuse the tech company's service contractor of violating workers' rights at an upcoming court hearing. Union representative Guillermo Camacho told Amnesty International on Thursday he has lodged a complaint with a London employment tribunal against U.K.-based Churchill Group, which has a contract with multinational estate service company Jones Lang LaSalle to maintain the office buildings that Facebook's parent company uses. Camacho told Amnesty he lost his job cleaning Meta's offices after protesting outside the tech conglomerate's London headquarters over an alleged near-threefold increase in...

