11th Circ. Agrees FCA Doesn't Cover General Fraud Claims

By David Minsky (August 31, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's summary judgment against a Florida doctor who sued her former employer for retaliation after she accused it of making fraudulent diagnoses, ruling that the False Claims Act doesn't cover general allegations. In its opinion, a three-judge panel upheld the lower court's ruling in favor of HealthSouth of Sarasota LP, finding that Dr. Emese Simon wasn't protected under the FCA because she had no objectively reasonable belief that the company was committing fraud. Simon claimed HealthSouth defrauded the federal government when it allegedly told physicians to diagnose patients with disuse myopathy, a condition...

