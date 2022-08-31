KeyBank Faces Proposed Class Action Over Data Breach

By Eric Heisig (August 31, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- KeyBank NA and an insurance services company face a proposed federal class action lawsuit alleging their negligence caused a recent data breach that compromised customers' personal and mortgage information. The Cleveland-based financial institution and Overby-Seawell Co., which verifies for the bank that mortgage clients have property insurance, should have had better security measures in place to prevent such a breach, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Ohio. Plaintiff Daniel Bozin, who represents the estate of a suburban Cleveland woman whose home loan was secured by a mortgage originated or serviced by KeyBank, is seeking an unnamed amount in...

