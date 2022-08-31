Firefighters Claim Chicago Ditched Hiring Plan Over Politics

By Celeste Bott (August 31, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Two Chicago firefighters claim the city unlawfully threw out a hiring plan laying out how fire department promotions would be handled because the next firefighter in line for a lieutenant position is a city alderman who has criticized Mayor Lori Lightfoot, according to a suit filed Tuesday in Illinois state court. Rather than sticking to the hiring plan that it has followed for more than a decade, the city has stopped filling fire department lieutenant vacancies since April, requiring existing lieutenants to work extra hours and preventing the advancement of other firefighters who say they are in line to move up,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS