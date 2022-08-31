Amid Calif. Trial, VPX Sues Monster Over 'Hazardous' Drinks

By Jasmin Jackson (August 31, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Vital Pharmaceuticals slapped Monster with an unfair competition suit Wednesday in Florida federal court even as its rival's false advertising trial proceeds against it in California, asserting that Monster is ignoring reports of "hazardous" ingredients and engaging in "trademark bullying." Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. — doing business as Bang Energy and VPX — said in its complaint that Monster Beverage Corp. is peddling "health hazardous products" while ignoring their risks, including their alleged links to deaths and adverse health reports investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012. Vital's Wednesday suit comes as Monster tries its case before a California...

