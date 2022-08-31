3rd Circ. Rules ABC Test Should Be Used In Race Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 31, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit partially revived a Black former warehouse stock associate's race bias suit against a nuclear power company and employment contractor, saying a lower court should have applied New Jersey's standard of review to determine if the ex-worker is considered an independent contractor. A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed and vacated in part a July 2020 order dismissing Anthony Bailey's Title VII, New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and New Jersey Wage Theft Act suit against the Millennium Group of Delaware and NRG Energy Inc. The judges ruled the trial court judge erroneously found Bailey didn't have an employment relationship with...

