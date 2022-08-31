1st Circ. Calls Removal Statute 'Hard-Hearted' In Affirming BIA

By Jonathan Capriel (August 31, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit was bound Wednesday to stand by an immigration appeals board decision that ordered a Guatemalan man removed from the country despite the hardship it would cause his children, saying the call was in line with the "hard-hearted" and "stringent statutory requirement." For Jeremias Lucas Domingo-Mendez to be allowed to stay in the country based solely on the hardship his deportation would cause his family, that hardship would have to be "exceptional and extremely unusual," according to the panel. And the financial and emotional difficulties laid out by Domingo-Mendez did not rise to that level, the panel said in...

