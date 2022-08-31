Fed. Circ. Backs Ruling Clearing HTC In Wireless Patent Suit

By Britain Eakin (August 31, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday backed a ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission that let HTC Corp. off the hook for infringing patents that cover technologies INVT SPE LLC had argued were essential to 3G and LTE wireless communications standards. Although a three-judge panel agreed with INVT, an affiliate of patent licensing firm Inventergy Global Inc., that an administrative law judge misinterpreted the claims, the panel held in a precedential opinion that INVT failed to show that personal electronic devices sold by Apple, ZTE Corp. and HTC infringe one of two patents at issue in the appeal. INVT had originally...

