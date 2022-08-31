Calif. Wants Japanese Auto. Co. To Pay For Antitrust Damage

By Kelly Lienhard (August 31, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- California is pursing compensation from a Japanese automotive company accused of running a decadelong conspiracy to suppress competition of wire harness products used in cars, claiming in a Michigan federal court suit that although the company had reached a $17.7 million settlement with the federal government, California has suffered "extensive" market damage. California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a complaint on Wednesday against the Japanese company, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., arguing that the state suffered antitrust injuries after paying higher-than-competitive prices for Tokai Rika's wire harness products, such as fuse boxes and speed sensors, as well as cars with those parts...

