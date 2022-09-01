Chapter 11 Cheat Sheet: Lumileds

By Vince Sullivan (September 1, 2022, 12:41 PM EDT) -- High-tech lighting maker Lumileds Holding BV commenced a Chapter 11 case Monday aiming to slash its $1.7 billion debt load by more than 75% through a prepackaged plan of reorganization. (iStock.com/Sundry Photography) The company has the support of its existing secured lenders to implement the plan that will leave it with $400 million of debt and $275 million of new liquidity post-bankruptcy. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection Global economic challenges resulting from COVID-19 and Ukraine conflict Supply chain issues Implement a restructuring plan to cut $1.4 billion of debt from its balance sheet Filing Date: Aug. 29, 2022...

