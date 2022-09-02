Shutts & Bowen Partner Joins Morgan & Morgan In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (September 2, 2022, 11:48 AM EDT) -- A former Shutts & Bowen LLP attorney who defended insurance companies jumped to Morgan & Morgan's West Palm Beach shop. The firm announced the addition of Ryan McCarthy, who has a decade of experience, on Wednesday. In his previous role as a partner in the class action and mass litigation group at Shutts & Bowen, McCarthy counseled and defended corporations, insurance companies and the ultra-wealthy in state and federal trials, mediations, arbitration and appeals, according to his profile on Morgan & Morgan's website. "We are thrilled to welcome Ryan McCarthy to our firm. He is known as an aggressive and talented...

