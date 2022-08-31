Blackbaud Beats Health Provider's Ransomware Suit For Now

By Ben Kochman (August 31, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal court has tossed claims brought by Trinity Health and its insurer against Blackbaud Inc. in the wake of the software company's 2020 ransomware attack, finding that the health provider failed to clearly explain how the breach led to it paying for remediation efforts. In a Tuesday ruling, U.S. District Judge Jon E. DeGuilio found that Trinity Health — which used Blackbaud to help consolidate its network of sensitive patient and donor data into a single database — did not adequately allege how the breach led it to incur expenses, instead concluding that the episode led to "remediation damages" without getting into enough specifics to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS