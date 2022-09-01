Starbucks Can't Escape White Ex-Manager's Race Bias Suit

By Joyce Hanson (September 1, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Starbucks still faces a white former manager's race bias suit after a federal judge ruled that she offered sufficient evidence for a jury to infer she was fired due to reverse race discrimination after the 2018 arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia coffee shop. U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky in a 26-page opinion on Wednesday denied Starbucks Coffee Co.'s motion for summary judgment against ex-manager Shannon Phillips on her race discrimination claims. The judge found that she established reverse discrimination at this stage in the case because she showed Starbucks treated her less favorably than other employees under...

