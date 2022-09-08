Bowman And Brooke Partner Discusses Expansion In Austin

By Lynn LaRowe (September 8, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- After adding six attorneys and four other legal professionals in the past year, the leader of Bowman and Brooke LLP's Austin office is crediting the expansion to a deep pool of legal talent in the Lone Star State and a post-pandemic demand for litigators. While the firm boasts a dozen offices across the country, including two in Texas, the managing partner of its Austin shop told Law360 Pulse that the city's growing reputation as a desirable place to live, the increasing dominance of remote work, and a surge in demand for litigators as courts work through pandemic-induced case backlogs resulted in...

