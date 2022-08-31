'Zero' Studies Support VPX's Super Creatine Claims, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (August 31, 2022, 10:28 PM EDT) -- An expert on creatine continued his criticisms of Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s "super creatine" ingredient in Bang energy drinks Wednesday, telling a California federal jury considering Monster Energy Co.'s false ad claims that there are "zero" known scientific studies supporting the company's assertions about its health benefits. Dr. Richard Kreider, who serves as professor and director of the Exercise & Sport Nutrition Lab at Texas A&M, continued his testimony all day Wednesday after starting on Tuesday. He told the jury that studies on humans commissioned by Monster found that super creatine even at extraordinarily increased levels resulted in no creatine entering the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS