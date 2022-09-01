Procter & Gamble Unit Hit With False Ad Suit Over Tampons

By Celeste Bott (September 1, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers has alleged in Illinois federal court that a Procter & Gamble unit markets its tampons as "100% organic" despite containing non-cotton and non-organic ingredients, including titanium dioxide. This is L. Inc. sells "100% Organic Core Tampons," and on its label, the company claims they are made "with BPA-Free Plastic Applicators," and "No Rayon, Chlorine Bleaching, Dyes or Fragrances," according to the complaint filed Wednesday by lead plaintiff Danielle Paulson. But the fine print on the back of the container reveals that 60% of the product's materials aren't organic, as the tampons contain polyester and paraffin, which...

