Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Procter & Gamble Unit Hit With False Ad Suit Over Tampons

By Celeste Bott (September 1, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers has alleged in Illinois federal court that a Procter & Gamble unit markets its tampons as "100% organic" despite containing non-cotton and non-organic ingredients, including titanium dioxide.

This is L. Inc. sells "100% Organic Core Tampons," and on its label, the company claims they are made "with BPA-Free Plastic Applicators," and "No Rayon, Chlorine Bleaching, Dyes or Fragrances," according to the complaint filed Wednesday by lead plaintiff Danielle Paulson.

But the fine print on the back of the container reveals that 60% of the product's materials aren't organic, as the tampons contain polyester and paraffin, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!