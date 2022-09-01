Insurers, Atty End Tax Shelter Coverage Dispute

By Josh Liberatore (September 1, 2022, 12:54 PM EDT) -- An attorney sued over his involvement in tax planning strategies scrutinized by the Internal Revenue Service settled his dispute with two insurers regarding coverage for those suits, a Texas federal judge said. Kevin McDonnell and two of his firms, McDonnell Coates LLP and KJ Law PLLC, reached a settlement with Evanston Insurance Co. and Berkley Insurance Co., ending the dispute, U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater said in an order Wednesday. The court had stayed the case in June, when McDonnell and the insurers said they had reached a settlement in principle and wanted time to document a final version. The underlying suits stem...

