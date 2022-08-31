Trade Court Signs Off On Slashed Australian Steel Duties

By Alyssa Aquino (August 31, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade blessed the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to slash a 99.2% anti-dumping tariff on an Australian company's steel down to 4.95%, saying the agency had addressed the court's concerns with the original levy. CIT Judge Richard Eaton signed off on BlueScope Steel Ltd.'s new duty rate on Tuesday, more than half a year after he ruled that Commerce had inappropriately issued the hefty tariff to punish the Australian company for failing to comply with a trade probe. Months after Judge Eaton sent the tariff back to Commerce for reworking, the agency presented the court with a new,...

