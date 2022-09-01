Tortilla Co. Affiliates Say Venezuela Must Pay $500M Award

By Caleb Symons (September 1, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Two affiliates of Mexican tortilla producer Gruma SAB de CV want a D.C. federal court to enforce their $500 million arbitral award against Venezuela, citing a magistrate judge's conclusion last month that the underlying arbitration was conducted fairly. The two Spanish companies — Valores Mundiales SL and Consorcio Andino SL — on Wednesday stepped up their bid to stop an interim Venezuelan government led by opposition leader Juan Guaidó from nullifying the 2017 award on the grounds that it was wrongly excluded from those proceedings. In their new filing, the claimants say U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather correctly held that because federal courts...

