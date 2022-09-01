9th Circ. Questions Denial Of Medicaid Funds For Wash. Tribe

By Greg Lamm (September 1, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday questioned whether the federal government can deny Medicaid funding for dental services to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in Washington because a state law bars nontribal Medicaid patients from accessing the tribal clinic. In a Seattle hearing, the three-judge panel considered an appeal by the Washington State Health Care Authority and the Swinomish tribe seeking to reverse the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services denial of Medicaid dental coverage for tribal members, citing Medicaid's "free-choice-of-provider" law. Sarah Jane Clark, a U.S. Department of Justice attorney representing CMS, said the agency is required to disapprove any...

