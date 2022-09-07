Lewis Silkin Adds Employment Pro To Lead Manchester Team

By Tom Fish (September 7, 2022, 6:57 PM BST) -- Lewis Silkin LLP has hired a senior employment law expert from Knights PLC as a partner in its new office in Manchester, where she will lead the four-strong team advising high-profile clients on complex employment and workplace matters. Sally Hulston joined Lewis Silkin on Monday from Knights, where she specialized in workplace investigations. She had previously spent 14 years at Addleshaw Goddard LLP and five years prior to that at Eversheds Sutherland. Hulston is an expert in handling whistleblowing and bullying and harassment claims, including those stemming from the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse. She also manages high-value employment tribunal cases,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS