SRA Publishes New Advice For Avoiding Sexual Misconduct

By Marialuisa Taddia (September 1, 2022, 9:05 PM BST) -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority published new advice Thursday for individual solicitors and law firms on how to avoid sexual misconduct in the workplace, a move that came in response to a staggering rise in the number of complaints over the past five years. The SRA, which regulates about 200,000 solicitors and 10,000 law firms in England and Wales, said the new guidance sets out what it expects from firms and individuals, including the types of "unacceptable" behaviors that could lead to regulatory action. Among other things, the SRA warned that lawyers must avoid making "distasteful sexualized comments" and gave examples of...

