Ex-Capsticks Partner Struck Off For Sexual Harassment

By Ashish Sareen (September 1, 2022, 6:18 PM BST) -- A former employment partner at Capsticks LLP has agreed to remove himself from the roll of practicing solicitors after admitting that he had made unwanted sexual advances to a junior work colleague. The Solicitors Regulation Authority said on Wednesday that Ronald Stephen Simms had agreed to remove himself from the Law Society's roll within one month of its decision and not reapply for readmission for at least three years following an investigation by the watchdog. Simms, who is based in the northern English city of Leeds, also accepted the regulator's decision to rebuke him and make him pay £13,000 ($15,000) for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS