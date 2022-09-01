States Urge 5th Circ. To Back Title 42 Injunction

By Jonathan Capriel (September 1, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Twenty-three states urged the Fifth Circuit to reject the "half-hearted" effort by the Biden administration to end the Trump-era rapid deportation policy implemented during COVID-19, arguing that the government failed to give good cause as to why it shouldn't have solicited public comment before pursuing Title 42's demise. The policy authorizing the rapid removal of migrants needed to be implemented quickly to address the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that infections and deaths from the virus are in decline, there is no good reason for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to forgo the normal process of hearing comments, the...

