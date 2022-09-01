Maine Pot Org. Seeks Rehearing Of Commerce Clause Ruling

By Sam Reisman (September 1, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Maine-based marijuana trade group is urging the First Circuit to grant an en banc rehearing of a split decision affirming that the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause applied to the federally illegal medical cannabis industry. In a petition filed Wednesday, United Cannabis Patients and Caregivers of Maine said that the circuit majority erred when it applied the dormant commerce clause, a constitutional doctrine limiting states' power to enact laws touching on interstate commerce, to marijuana. "The Court's majority opinion errs in its conclusion that the dormant Commerce Clause applies to protect any national market, even if that market is illicit,"...

