Finance Firm Wins Appeal In Whistleblower Case

By Ronan Barnard (September 1, 2022, 8:41 PM BST) -- A financial services company won its appeal Thursday over compensation awarded to a dismissed whistleblower after an appeals tribunal ruled the former employee's compensation should be recalculated because she had no reasonable excuse for not applying for a new job. Denise Harrington, a former human resources director at Hilco Capital Ltd., has had her case against the financial services giant sent back by Employment Appeals Tribunal Judge Simon Auerbach. Judge Auerbach found part of Harrington's compensation should be reconsidered because the tribunal had wrongly calculated the amount of time she should be compensated for. Harrington — who was fired in October...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS