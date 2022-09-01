Ga. Governor Extends Gas Tax Suspension Again

By Michael Nunes (September 1, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Georgia again extended the state's motor fuel excise tax suspension, by a month, under an executive order signed Thursday by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The executive order extends the suspension of the 29.1-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline and a 32.6-cent-per-gallon tax on diesel through Oct. 12. It was due to expire Sept. 12. Georgia had suspended the tax until May 31 under a bill, H.B. 304, which took effect March 18. An executive order by Kemp issued on May 26 extended that suspension until July 14, and another order issued July 1 extended the suspension until Aug. 13. That was followed...

