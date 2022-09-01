Irrigation District Says It Belongs In Calif. Tribe's River Suit

By Andrew Westney (September 1, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- An irrigation district has urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn a decision that it couldn't step into the Yurok Tribe's suit over the U.S. government's refusal to release water for a river ceremony, saying a federal judge wrongly based his ruling on the tribe's sovereign immunity. The Klamath Irrigation District is seeking to reverse U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick's May decision, in which he said the district's bid to intervene would have involved issues exceeding those raised by the Yurok Tribe's suit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The Oregon-based irrigation district said in a brief to the Ninth Circuit on...

