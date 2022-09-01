Norton Rose Expands In Germany With 9 Attys, New Office

By Andrea Keckley (September 1, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright announced on Thursday that it is growing its German corporate and mergers and acquisitions presence by hiring nine attorneys, some of whom will work to build up a new office in Düsseldorf. The new hires join Norton Rose from Eversheds Sutherland, Allen & Overy LLP, Pinsent Masons LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. Two of them — Maximilian Findeisen and Anne Fischer — were brought on as partners and will work together to lead the new Düsseldorf office, which marks the fourth Norton Rose office to be established in Germany. "I think this is the biggest change after the opening of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS