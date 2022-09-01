BofA Can't Escape Consumers' Deceptive Fee Practice Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 1, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Bank of America must face a customer's proposed class action accusing the bank of unfairly charging fees for Automated Clearing House transfers, a North Carolina federal judge has decided. In a Wednesday filing, U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. denied the bank's dismissal bid, finding that "convincing consumers to pay for an illusory or valueless service is a core deceptive business practice barred by consumer protection laws across the country." Judge Cogburn also took aim at an analogy the bank included in its dismissal bid comparing the allegedly misleading fee practice to a fast food chain's practice of selling bottled...

