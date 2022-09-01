KKR Buys Phoenix Industrial Property For $90M

By Brent Godwin (September 1, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Investment firm KKR & Co. acquired 600,000 square feet of newly built industrial space in Phoenix, Arizona, for $90 million, the firm announced Thursday. The purchase of 101 at Van Buren, which includes two buildings, brings KKR's Phoenix portfolio to nearly 3 million square feet. KKR used real estate fund KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III for the purchase from Crow Holdings Capital and Seefried Industrial Properties, which delivered the speculative buildings in June. "We are excited to add 101 at Van Buren to our portfolio," said Ben Brudney, a director in the real estate group at KKR, in a statement....

