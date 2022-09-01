Watchdog Probes Collection Of Striking Barristers' Names

By Ashish Sareen (September 1, 2022, 7:45 PM BST) -- The data protection regulator is investigating allegations that the Ministry of Justice unlawfully collected the names of barristers striking over a dispute with the government about legal aid fees, the law firm representing the Criminal Bar Association said Thursday. Mishcon de Reya LLP, which is representing the body for criminal barristers in England and Wales on a pro bono basis, said that the Information Commissioner's Office is probing whether the ministry unlawfully processed criminal barristers' personal data during a walkout in June. The law firm said that it wrote to the Information Commissioner's Office in July, asking it to investigate amid...

