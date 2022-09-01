Panel Sends Debt Class To Arbitration In 'Mind-Bending' Call

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 1, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- In a "mind-bending" legal analysis, the Third Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Thursday that a class action filed over Midland Funding LLC's allegedly unlawful debt collection practices should have been sent to arbitration to determine whether it should be arbitrated. A split appellate panel held 2-1 that the question of whether plaintiff Benjamin Zirpoli was bound by an arbitration agreement in his loan with OneMain Financial, which was purchased by defendant Midland, should be answered by an arbitrator. The suit was over Midland's reporting of Zirpoli's debt to credit agencies and its since-dismissed collection action against him, which he alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS